Dvision Network (DVI) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market cap of $61.38 million and approximately $23.54 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

