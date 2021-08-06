DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Director Buys $379,700.00 in Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DD traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,118. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
