DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Director Buys $379,700.00 in Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DD traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,118. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.