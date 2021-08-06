Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPM. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.26.

DPM stock opened at C$7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.77. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$10.67.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0006671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

