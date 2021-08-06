DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.85.

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

