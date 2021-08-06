DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DSP Group stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.14, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DSP Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in DSP Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DSP Group by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DSP Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

