Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$17.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.84.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DREUF remained flat at $$12.73 on Thursday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.