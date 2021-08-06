Drax Group’s (DRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Drax Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.80 ($6.28).
Drax Group stock opened at GBX 403 ($5.27) on Monday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 426.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
