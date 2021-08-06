Drax Group’s (DRX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Drax Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.80 ($6.28).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 403 ($5.27) on Monday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 426.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.43%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.