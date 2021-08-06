Draper Esprit VCT PLC (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Draper Esprit VCT stock opened at GBX 1,785 ($23.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 986.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

