Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years.

NYSE DOV opened at $169.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66. Dover has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

