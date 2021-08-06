Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$2.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $913.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

