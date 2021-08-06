dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

DOTD stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 257 ($3.36). 350,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,947. The firm has a market cap of £766.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 259.72 ($3.39). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

