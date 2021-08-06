Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Shares of DFIN traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 633,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 291.77 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

