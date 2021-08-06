Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $97.91 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,946 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $49,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

