Dogecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.99 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00357576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,744,188,515 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.