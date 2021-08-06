Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DEC stock opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £876.73 million and a P/E ratio of -40.88. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.76 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.51.

In related news, insider Jr. Turner acquired 124,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £141,930 ($185,432.45). Also, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 389,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,623,000.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

