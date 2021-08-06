Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading Down 7.5%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) was down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.85. Approximately 77,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 734,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 59.52, a current ratio of 59.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$607.13 million and a P/E ratio of -21.65.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

