Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.86.

ARGX stock opened at $310.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.24.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

