Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Lowered to $28.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Digi International has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.93 million, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.