Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Digi International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Digi International stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,623. Digi International has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

