Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Securities

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of DRNA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,451,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

