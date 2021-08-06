Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by Truist to “Hold”

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRNA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of DRNA opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

