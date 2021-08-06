Diane M. Sullivan Sells 700 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $17,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,333.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diane M. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Diane M. Sullivan sold 400 shares of Caleres stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

Shares of CAL opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

