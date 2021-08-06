Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $10.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

