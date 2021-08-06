Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.01

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.01 and last traded at $181.01, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

