Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $37,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $199.35. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,587. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.56.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.