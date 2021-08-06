Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.48 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.4803 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53.

Diageo has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.56. Diageo has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diageo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

