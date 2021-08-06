DIA (DIA) Price Tops $1.56 on Top Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003817 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $64.68 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00056663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00900597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043068 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

