dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $14.24 million and $2.22 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,237,951 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

