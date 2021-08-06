DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $23,334.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $226.47 or 0.00529560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

