DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $224.66 on Top Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $224.66 or 0.00559228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $35,774.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00102234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00143210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,102.02 or 0.99822857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.66 or 0.00838032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

