Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.72. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 7,995 shares traded.

DXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

