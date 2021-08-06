Desjardins Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.67.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $194.78 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $142.78 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.35.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

