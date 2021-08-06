Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.85.

Shares of SNC opened at C$33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

