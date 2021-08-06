Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 36,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Brinker International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,901,000 after buying an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,996 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAT opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,689.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $78.33.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

