Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $229,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.71.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,913,002 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock opened at $602.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.87 by $10.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.