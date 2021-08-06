DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.11 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00005649 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $60.11 million and $186,562.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00112866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00148104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.14 or 0.99903266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.00829121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

