DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

