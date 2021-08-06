DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.
DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.
In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
