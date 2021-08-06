DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. 11,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.