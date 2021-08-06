DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. 11,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.
In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
