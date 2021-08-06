Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.80 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

Shares of DML stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 257,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.0099644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,619.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 606,100 shares of company stock valued at $924,061.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

