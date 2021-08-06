Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.43.

Shares of DNN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 32,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,536,971. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $877.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

