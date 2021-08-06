Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.93 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 230.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $645,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,294. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

