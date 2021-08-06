Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 230.14 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,805 shares of company stock worth $12,499,294 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

