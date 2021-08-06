Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73. 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

