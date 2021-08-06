Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) versus Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Head-To-Head Review

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Eargo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Demant A/S and Eargo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.22 billion 6.48 $171.74 million $0.36 83.08 Eargo $69.15 million 20.80 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -9.77

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Demant A/S and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eargo has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eargo beats Demant A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products. The Communications segment offers headsets and solutions for the professional call center, office, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in SmÃ¸rum, Denmark.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

