Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

DLA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,606. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

