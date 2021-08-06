Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

