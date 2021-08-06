Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:VCF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.