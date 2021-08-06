Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DBTX) Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th

Decibel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DBTX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 11th. Decibel Therapeutics had issued 7,062,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $127,116,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Decibel Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,203,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

