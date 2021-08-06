Decentralized Machine Learning Market Cap Reaches $393,645.54 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $393,645.54 and $3,118.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

