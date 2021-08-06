David J. Henshall Sells 6,155 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 38.6% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 104,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $8,913,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,019 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.