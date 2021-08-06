David J. Henshall Sells 6,155 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 38.6% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 104,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth $8,913,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,019 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.